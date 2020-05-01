|
McCulloch, Neil P.
Neil P. McCulloch, formerly of Barrington, died April 21 in Palm City, Florida at age 91. He leaves his wife, Mary Louise, two daughters, Mary Elisabeth, Christina Ann and her husband Mark Ardente, his brother Sandy, and three grandsons: Michael, David and Andrew Ardente.
Neil attended Nayatt School and Tabor Academy, graduating in 1946. Thence to Dartmouth College graduating in 1950.
He was a long-time member of the Barrington Yacht Club and had a houseboat that he and his family and friends used to cruise Narragansett and Buzzards Bays. He also greatly enjoyed golf at Rhode Island Country Club. His keen artistic sense was evident in his photographic skills and he was a talented caricaturist.
With the Korean War in process, Neil enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Part of his four year stretch was spent in Bangor, Maine where he met Avis Buchanan whom he married in 1956. He worked for a short while at AT&T but soon joined the family business, Microfibres. He rose to General Manager and supervised operations of subsidiaries Indev and Bristol Textile Printers.
Neil and Avis enjoyed Florida vacations so much that they pulled up stakes and moved there permanently in 1985.
Sadly, differences grew to the point that they divorced in 1998. Shortly thereafter, Neil married Mary Louise O'Sullivan, an artist whose work complemented Neil's photographic skills. They joined a professional group that ran photographic workshops and began traveling to national scenes like Louisiana bayou, New Mexico parks and Minnesota wildlife locations.
Then Neil suffered a fall that required knee surgery. Future falls began to occur with greater frequency. One such required brain surgery and hospitalization for a month. Then he was moved to a nursing home for the last seven years of his life.
Funeral services were private and memorial services for Barrington and Florida friends will be held at a later date. Please send any donations to an organization supported by both Neil and Mary Louise: The National Wildlife Federation, 11100 Wildlife Center Drive, Reston, VA 20190.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020