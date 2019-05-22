|
FENNER, NEIL R.
75, of Montgomery Avenue, Providence, RI, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Kent Hospital, Warwick, RI. Born on August 26, 1943 in Providence, RI, he was the son of the late Everett and Grace (McGarrahan) Fenner.
Neil was a jazz musician for various bands for thirty years. He enjoyed fishing, was a kind person to people and loved his family very much.
Neil is survived by a daughter; Jessica A. Smith and her husband Theo, a brother; Wayne Fenner and four grand children; Jonathan, Bryan, Zoe and Benjamin.
His services will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2019