Nellie Miama Richardson
1951 - 2020
It is with sadness and so much love that we announce the passing of a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Auntie, and Best friend, Mrs. Nellie Miama Richardson. Nellie was born January 15, 1951, and peacefully transitioned on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Miriam Hospital in Providence, RI. She was predeceased by her parents Frederick M Johnson and Benetta A Johnson; and daughter; Frederica Olivia Richardson.
She is survived by her loving Husband and best friend of 48 years, Mr. Lasanah Richardson, children; Mr. Joseph B. Johnson, Mrs. Louise Richardson-Cephas, Mrs. Natasha Richardson, her grandchildren; Ms. Lantega Richardson; Ms. Roxie-Elaine Dunbar, Mr. Jeremy Williams, Iris Emma Rose Cephas, Nicholet B. Whitfield, Skylar Dior Genesis Bowen, Anya & Dean Johnson, and great-grandson; Elijah Dunbar.
She will be deeply missed by her siblings; Mrs. Comfort Montgomery, Mr. Frederick M. Johnson Jr, Mr. Aloyious Stevens of Liberia, Ms. Layan Taylor, and Mrs. Judy Johnson-Mussa and aunts; Mrs. Salome Stewart of Cleveland, Ohio and Madame Kebbeh Mulbah of Kakata Town, Liberia. She also leaves behind a host of other relatives and close friends.
Private funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. at the Providence Memorial Funeral Home Broad street on November 28, 2020.
671 Broad Street
Providence, RI 02907
Burial at Swan Point Cemetery
585 Blackstone Blvd
Providence, RI 02906

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Providence Memorial Funeral Home
