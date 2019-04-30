|
|
McDonald, Netta Frances
Netta Frances (Hodson) McDonald, 94, of Warwick, died on Friday, April 26th, 2019. She was the mother of Edward E. McDonald, grandmother of Colleen Gouveia Moulton, Jeffrey Gouveia, and the late Eric J. Gouveia, great-grandmother of two and great-great-grandmother of three. Funeral from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick at 8:45AM on Thursday, May 2, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Interment at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, May 1, from 4-6PM. For full obituary visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019