Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, May 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
275 Tower Hill Road
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Netta Frances McDonald

Netta Frances McDonald Obituary
McDonald, Netta Frances
Netta Frances (Hodson) McDonald, 94, of Warwick, died on Friday, April 26th, 2019. She was the mother of Edward E. McDonald, grandmother of Colleen Gouveia Moulton, Jeffrey Gouveia, and the late Eric J. Gouveia, great-grandmother of two and great-great-grandmother of three. Funeral from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick at 8:45AM on Thursday, May 2, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Road, North Kingstown. Interment at the R.I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Wednesday, May 1, from 4-6PM. For full obituary visit, www.murphyfuneralhomes.org
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
