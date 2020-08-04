1/1
Nicholas A. D'Angelo
D'ANGELO, NICHOLAS A.,
55, passed away August 1, 2020.
He was a son of Rita A. (Schmidt) D'Angelo and the late Anthony J. D'Angelo; father of Anthony N. and Tyler A. D'Angelo; brother of Tammy L. Kiernan and her husband Paul; uncle of Paul, Tayla and Madison and great-uncle of Mila. He also leaves his dogs Bella and Snowball.
Nicholas was a member of the Laborers Union Local 271.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
AUG
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Funeral services provided by
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
4013317390
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
August 3, 2020
Joan Brennan
Friend
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
