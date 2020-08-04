D'ANGELO, NICHOLAS A.,
55, passed away August 1, 2020.
He was a son of Rita A. (Schmidt) D'Angelo and the late Anthony J. D'Angelo; father of Anthony N. and Tyler A. D'Angelo; brother of Tammy L. Kiernan and her husband Paul; uncle of Paul, Tayla and Madison and great-uncle of Mila. He also leaves his dogs Bella and Snowball.
Nicholas was a member of the Laborers Union Local 271.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Thursday, 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence. Burial will be private in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org/donate
.pontarellimarinofunerals.com