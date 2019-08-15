|
|
MARRO, CS, REV. NICHOLAS A.
passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at the golden age of 84. Loving son of late Nicholas J. and the late Katherin M. nee Schiano, Marro. Dear brother of Michael F. (Peggy) Marro. Ann Marie (the late Richard) Maiorisi. Dear Uncle of many loving Nieces and Nephews.
Fr. Nicholas Marro, CS. Was a member of the Missionaries of St. Charles – Scalabrinians Born January 23, 1935 in Providence, Rhode Island. Father Nick was Ordained to the priesthood on April 27, 1963, Father Nick served at St. Callistus Church in Chicago IL, parishes in Vancouver and Sarnia Canada, as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Melrose Park IL and as Pastor of Saint Lucy's Church in Chicago IL until his retirement. Father Nick had also spent 25 years and was well-known as the Chaplain of the Chicago Bears. He spent his retirement at Resurrection Life Center in Chicago IL and was liked and admired by the residents and staff there. Father Nick was a dedicated priest and well-liked by all of his parishioners and families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fathers of St. Charles – Fr. Nicholas Marro Scholarship Fund, 546 N. East Ave, Oak Park IL 60302. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2019