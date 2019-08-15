The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Oaklawn Avenue
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Cs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Nicholas A. Marro Cs


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Nicholas A. Marro Cs Obituary
MARRO, CS, REV. NICHOLAS A.
passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family at the golden age of 84. Loving son of late Nicholas J. and the late Katherin M. nee Schiano, Marro. Dear brother of Michael F. (Peggy) Marro. Ann Marie (the late Richard) Maiorisi. Dear Uncle of many loving Nieces and Nephews.
Fr. Nicholas Marro, CS. Was a member of the Missionaries of St. Charles – Scalabrinians Born January 23, 1935 in Providence, Rhode Island. Father Nick was Ordained to the priesthood on April 27, 1963, Father Nick served at St. Callistus Church in Chicago IL, parishes in Vancouver and Sarnia Canada, as Pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Melrose Park IL and as Pastor of Saint Lucy's Church in Chicago IL until his retirement. Father Nick had also spent 25 years and was well-known as the Chaplain of the Chicago Bears. He spent his retirement at Resurrection Life Center in Chicago IL and was liked and admired by the residents and staff there. Father Nick was a dedicated priest and well-liked by all of his parishioners and families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fathers of St. Charles – Fr. Nicholas Marro Scholarship Fund, 546 N. East Ave, Oak Park IL 60302. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now