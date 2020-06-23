PIETRUNTI, NICHOLAS A.
92, of Elwyn Street, Cranston passed away June 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Licciardi) Pietrunti.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Nicola and Nunziata (Piacitelli) Pietrunti.
Mr. Pietrunti worked for Lessona Corp as a machinist for many years before retiring. He was also a WW II Army Veteran.
He was the father of Nicholas A. Pietrunti Jr. and Donna M. and Debra A. Pietrunti, grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 4. He was also the brother of the late Salvatore, Anthony, Ambrose and John Pietrunti, Mary Lentini, Laura Barone and Josephine DiChara.
His visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to the American Heart Association. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.