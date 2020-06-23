Nicholas A. Pietrunti
PIETRUNTI, NICHOLAS A.
92, of Elwyn Street, Cranston passed away June 19, 2020. He was the husband of the late Josephine (Licciardi) Pietrunti.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Nicola and Nunziata (Piacitelli) Pietrunti.
Mr. Pietrunti worked for Lessona Corp as a machinist for many years before retiring. He was also a WW II Army Veteran.
He was the father of Nicholas A. Pietrunti Jr. and Donna M. and Debra A. Pietrunti, grandfather of 4 and great grandfather of 4. He was also the brother of the late Salvatore, Anthony, Ambrose and John Pietrunti, Mary Lentini, Laura Barone and Josephine DiChara.
His visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday at 9:30 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Mary Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston. Burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Social distancing and occupancy restrictions will be observed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nick's memory to the American Heart Association. www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 22, 2020
Donna, Debbie and Nick so sorry for your loss. Im sure your mom is at peace to have your dad with her. My sincerest condolences. Thoughts and prayers to all of you at this most difficult time.
Emma Sandbach
Friend
June 22, 2020
Nick sorry about your dad. Larry Natale
Larry Natale
Friend
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
