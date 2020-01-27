|
TARTAGLIONE, NICHOLAS A. "NICK",
74, passed away January 25, 2020. Born in Providence, RI, he was the elder son of Paul and Antonetta (Grieco) Tartaglione; husband to Claudina (Furtado) Tartaglione; father of Lisa, Melissa, and Nicole; stepfather to Vanderley Furtado; brother to the late Angelo Tartaglione.
Nick graduated from LaSalle Academy class of "63" and the Rhode Island School of Design. Upon completion of service he was granted an Honorable Discharge from the Rhode Island Air National Guard.
Nick was a resident of North Providence, RI before moving to Providence. He was employed as CEO for Monarch Industries of Providence and as CEO of RIMI Woodcraft of Bronx, New York.
After an early retirement he became a Commercial Realtor for Coldwell Banker, Cumberland, RI.
During his lifetime he was active in many organizations. A member of the Board of Directors of the Capital Region Retired & Senior Volunteer Program, Associate Executive Director of Needahome, Inc., the New England Chapter of Architectural Woodwork Institute, member of the Executive Service Corps, the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce, The Society of Professional Consultants, the Knights of Columbus- Bouffard Council, the North Providence Rotary Club, the RI Legal Education Program, past President of the RI Sub Contractor's Association, board member of the RI Department of Business Regulation Examiners of Landscape Architects, and a longtime member of the Aurora Civic Association.
He enjoyed reading, volunteer work, and was since his youth a fan of the New York Yankees and New York Giants. He loved quotes, his favorite, "I haven't done as much as some, but more than most". He pushed himself to lead a moral and ethical life and always helped others.
The Family of Nick Tartaglione would like to thank the staff of Miriam Hospital for their excellent and compassionate care.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, 4-7 p.m. with his funeral on Wednesday at 10 a.m. from the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Ann Church, 280 Hawkins Street, Providence. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hasbro Children's Hospital at https://giving.lifespan.org/Hasbro/Donate.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 27, 2020