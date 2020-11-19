1/1
Nicholas A. Ventetuolo Jr.
VENTETUOLO JR., NICHOLAS A.
93, of Taylor Road Johnston, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 with his loving family at his side. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Caparrelli) Ventetuolo. Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Nicholas and Nellie (Malane) Ventetuolo. Mr. Ventetuolo was a foreman for the former Anson Jewerly Co., of Providence for 32 years retiring in 1989. He was the loving father of Nicholas A. Ventetuolo III and his wife Lori and Leann J. Pappas and her husband Stanley both of Johnston. Papa of Alexander Pappas and his wife Joanna, Nicholas Ventetuolo , Brenden Pappas and his fiancee Rachael DeQuattro. Beloved great grandfather of Alexander Pappas Jr. and Lena Pappas. Brother of the late John, Pasco and Anthony Ventetuolo, Alma Rossi, Anna Serpo, Gloria Santilli, Mary Serpa, Dora Rossi and Angela Nardolillo. Due to COVID – 19 restrictions will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 19, 2020.
November 18, 2020
Nicky was so sweet. He and Joan were always there when they were asked. My husband enjoyed learning about gardening from him. Joan knew I didn't like playing in the dirt so she always planted
He will always remain in my heart
Love always
Linda iannotti
Linda Matracia
Friend
November 18, 2020
Nicky was the best neighbor anyone could want i moved across the street from him 18 years ago and he was the BEST he would help everybody well now he can rest in peace with the lord May God Bless him Johnny Keefe
JOHN KEEFE
Friend
