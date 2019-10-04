|
|
THEODORE, NICHOLAS ATHENASE
died at home on Tuesday, October 1st. He was 85 years old. Nick Theodore grew up in Eastchester, NY as the son of Greek immigrants. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in hospitality in 1956. In 1966 Nick started Preferred Food Service, a company which for the next 25 years provided cafeteria and catering service to several colleges in the New York area including the College of New Rochelle and Mount St. Vincent. He was a much-loved member of the college community. Nick married Patricia Bleoo of New York City in 1962 and the couple were happily married until Patricia's death in 1993. They had one son, Stephen Theodore, now of Seattle, Washington. In 1999 Nick married Maureen McCormack of Wakefield, RI. Nick and Maureen lived in Green Hill, RI, in a house that he had designed. Nick was known for his hospitality and tremendous zest for life. His professional life in the catering business was an extension of the joy he took in entertaining people and putting them at ease. Throughout his life Nick was extraordinarily generous to friends in need; his quiet, private acts of charity were important to many of those around him. His kindness and wisdom were greatly valued by all who knew him. Nick is survived by his wife Maureen, his son Stephen, his sisters Alyce Foley and Irene Heinstein of Berkeley, CA. He was a beloved stepfather to Kathleen Devincke of Green Hill, Timothy Devincke of North Carolina, and Thomas Devincke of Minnesota. He had six grandchildren. Nick's friends and family will be honoring his life in a private memorial this Sunday. He will be interred at the Ferncliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, New York on Monday. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nick's memory to the Johnnycake Center or Catholic Relief Services. For gust book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019