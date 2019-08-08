|
CARDI, NICHOLAS JR.
71, passed away peacefully at home with his loving family by his side August 2, 2019. Born in Cranston, RI, Nick is survived by his wife Julia (Judy) Young Cardi, son Nicholas Cardi III, Mother Marion Cardi, brothers Ron and his wife Maria Cardi, Pete and his wife Diana Cardi, brother-in-law, Arthur Zompa Sr., nieces Victoria Cardi, Isabella Cardi, Rachel Cardi, Lisa Zompa Dupuis and husband Dennis, nephew Michael Cardi and grand nephew Garrett Dupuis. Nick is predeceased by his dad, Nicholas Cardi Sr., his sister, Sandra (Cardi) Zompa and nephew Arthur Zompa Jr.
Nick grew up in Cranston, attended Community College of Rhode Island and graduated from The University of Tennessee. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve. Nick, along with his brothers Ron and Pete owned and operated Cardi's Furniture & Mattresses, Rhode Island Design Center, and Ashley HomeStores.
Nick's business passions included traveling the world, and using his unique abilities to source goods and to teach the philosophy of customer-centric sales and customer service.
Those who knew Nick experienced the joy he brought to each day. He loved his family most, but at work he was the most joyful and happiest in his role as sales trainer and leader.
Along with being a member of many clubs and organizations, Nick worked with and supported a wide variety of charities, educational and non-profit organizations throughout RI, MA, NH and beyond. To relax, his favorite pastime was enjoying Rhode Island's beaches with family and friends.
A special thank you to all doctors, nurses, medical staff, and caregivers who treated and cared for Nick throughout his more than four-year battle with brain cancer.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10:30am at St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd, North Kingstown, RI. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019, 4pm-7pm, at Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, RI. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Condolences may be left at www.nardolillofh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019