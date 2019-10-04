|
COSMO, NICHOLAS E.
51, of Cranston, passed away suddenly on Monday, September 30, 2019 at home. He was the fiancée of Tina M. O'Neill of Cranston. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Florence (Labrie) Cosmo. Nicholas was the Transportation Manager for Old Castle Precast of Rehoboth, MA. for thirty-two years. He was a member of the APA of Cranston and a Harley-Davidson rider and enthusiast. Nick enjoyed fishing with his daughters and friends and traveling with Tina his fiancée.
He is also survived by his three daughters, Bethany N. Cosmo of Coventry, Nicole L. Cosmo and Jennifer L. Cosmo, both of Cranston. He was the stepfather of Regina L. Santos of Smithfield, Ashley-Lynn F. Wolfe of Warwick, and Dylan – James E. Dessaint of Cranston. Nicholas was the brother of Lynda Majerus, Arthur C, Michael and Cheryl Cosmo, Doris Mignone, Debbie Weider, Maryann Mullins, Gary Cosmo, Beverly Martinelli, and the late Brian and Joseph J. Cosmo, Sr.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Tribute to Life on Saturday evening at 7:00 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. VISITING HOURS Saturday 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 4, 2019