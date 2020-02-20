|
DiNEZZA, NICHOLAS J.
92 of Dogwood Dr., West Warwick, formerly of Scenic Dr., Cranston, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Orchard View Manor in East Providence. He was the beloved husband of Ethel A. (Jackvony) DiNezza and the late Philomena R. (Vieira) DiNezza.
Nicholas was an insurance agent at John Hancock for 38 years before retiring and was a WW-II U.S. Army veteran. He was a former coach and pitching coach for Cranston Western Little League for many years and was part of the coaching staff that won the U.S. Championship in 1996.
Besides his wife Ethel, he was the devoted father of Debra Barton and her companion Joseph Limanni of FL, Todd DiNezza of West Warwick, Cheryl Graham (James) of MA and Steven DiNezza (Lea) of Cranston; dear brother of Angela DeRouin (Leo) of Cranston; cherished grandfather of Tara, Ryan, Tyler, Brendan, Christopher (Meaghan) and Matthew (Lauren); and loving great-grandfather of Colin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston, followed by burial with military honors at St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a .
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 20, 2020