Nicholas Meloni Jr.
MELONI, NICHOLAS JR.
72, of Cranston, passed away on Sunday November 22, 2020 at RI Hospital. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Nicholas and Helen (Pelli) Meloni, Sr. Nicholas was employed at Statewide Plumbing & Heating.
He was the dear brother of David Meloni and his wife Tammy of Cranston; loving uncle of Sheena and David Meloni Jr and his fiance' Jessica Andrade; loving great-uncle of David III and Ryleigh; and companion of Doreen Walsh.
His funeral services and burial will be private. A livestream of his Funeral Service will be shown on Friday at 12:00 pm via the Nardolillo Funeral Home Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/nardolillofh
Kindly omit flowers. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
