Nicholas P. DelSanto Sr.
DelSanto, Sr., Nicholas P.
Nicholas P. DelSanto, Sr., age 81, of Norton, formerly of Barrington, RI passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 1:00 P.M. at the Norton Common Cemetery, 210 West Main St. (Route 123) in Norton.
For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com

Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Norton Common Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
