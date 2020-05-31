DelSanto, Sr., Nicholas P.
Nicholas P. DelSanto, Sr., age 81, of Norton, formerly of Barrington, RI passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 1:00 P.M. at the Norton Common Cemetery, 210 West Main St. (Route 123) in Norton.
For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
Nicholas P. DelSanto, Sr., age 81, of Norton, formerly of Barrington, RI passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 4th at 1:00 P.M. at the Norton Common Cemetery, 210 West Main St. (Route 123) in Norton.
For complete obituary, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.