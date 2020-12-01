1/1
Nicholas Picchione II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nicholas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PICCHIONE, NICHOLAS, II
66, passed away peacefully on November 25. He was the beloved husband of Gail Picchione; stepfather of Brian Martin; grandfather of Brianna and Hayli; brother of Deb Baldwin, Nancy Avanzino, Beth Day, and Helen Graham. A memorable celebration will be announced at a late date. Memorial gifts can sent to: go.du.edu/givetomlax. Mailing address: University of Denver Athletics Dept 2201 E. Asbury Ave,Denver CO 80208, Attn: Ryan Lowe. For full obituary and tribute video, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Jimmy, Debbie and family,
So sorry to learn of Nick’s passing. We had a lot of fun over the years and shared a few fishing tales way back when.
My condolences to his family and all of the Picchione family.
Tom winter
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved