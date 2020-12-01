PICCHIONE, NICHOLAS, II
66, passed away peacefully on November 25. He was the beloved husband of Gail Picchione; stepfather of Brian Martin; grandfather of Brianna and Hayli; brother of Deb Baldwin, Nancy Avanzino, Beth Day, and Helen Graham. A memorable celebration will be announced at a late date. Memorial gifts can sent to: go.du.edu/givetomlax
. Mailing address: University of Denver Athletics Dept 2201 E. Asbury Ave,Denver CO 80208, Attn: Ryan Lowe. For full obituary and tribute video, averystortifuneralhome.com
.