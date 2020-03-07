|
|
SCOROBOGATY, NICHOLAS
88, of 18 Birch Lane, a former RI State Narcotics Inspector, and RI Department of Environmental Management Officer, died early Friday morning at RI Hospital. For 66 years, he was the beloved husband of Eileen Marie (Toomey) Scorobogaty. Born in Providence, son of the late Stephan and Nellie (Urevich) Scorobogaty, he lived in North Scituate for 53 years. Nick was an Army Veteran, having served as an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He immensely enjoyed reading and spending time in his garden. Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Eileen (Lee) Marie Scorobogaty of Bristol. He was brother of the late Walter Scorobogaty, Vera Luna, Jennie Loftus and Starsh Scorobogaty. Funeral Tuesday at 9am from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate, followed by a mass of Christian burial at
10am at St. Josephs Church, 144 Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling hours Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England, 300 Jefferson Blvd. Suite 101 Warwick, RI 02888
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020