Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Josephs Church
144 Danielson Pike
North Scituate, RI
View Map

Nicholas Scorobogaty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Scorobogaty Obituary
SCOROBOGATY, NICHOLAS
88, of 18 Birch Lane, a former RI State Narcotics Inspector, and RI Department of Environmental Management Officer, died early Friday morning at RI Hospital. For 66 years, he was the beloved husband of Eileen Marie (Toomey) Scorobogaty. Born in Providence, son of the late Stephan and Nellie (Urevich) Scorobogaty, he lived in North Scituate for 53 years. Nick was an Army Veteran, having served as an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. He immensely enjoyed reading and spending time in his garden. Besides his wife, he leaves a daughter, Eileen (Lee) Marie Scorobogaty of Bristol. He was brother of the late Walter Scorobogaty, Vera Luna, Jennie Loftus and Starsh Scorobogaty. Funeral Tuesday at 9am from the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Rd., Scituate, followed by a mass of Christian burial at
10am at St. Josephs Church, 144 Danielson Pike, North Scituate. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Calling hours Monday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Greater New England, 300 Jefferson Blvd. Suite 101 Warwick, RI 02888
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -