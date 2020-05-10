|
SOLLECITO, JR. , NICHOLAS
92, longtime resident of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was the loving and devoted husband to his wife of 67 years, Ann L. (Amodei) Sollecito.
Born on March 15, 1928, in Providence, he was one of four children born to the late Nicola and Mary (Tombello) Sollecito.
Nick bravely served in the United States Army during WWII. Throughout his time in the service, he was stationed overseas in Japan, where he honorably earned the WWII Victory Medal and Army Occupation of Japan Medal.
Nick was self-employed, as the owner and operator of Harmony Pattern & Casting Company. He earned a reputation in the foundry industry for his knowledge and expertise and for being an expert craftsman.
Nick was affiliated with St. Jude's Catholic Church in Lincoln; the Knights of Columbus; AMVETS; and Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Rhode Island.
In his spare time Nicholas enjoyed golfing as a member of Kirkbrae Country Club. He also enjoyed gardening. Nick was most happy when he was making memories with his loved ones, especially at their weekly Sunday dinners.
Nick was the devoted and proud father to his six children and their spouses: Nicholas Sollecito, III, and his wife Gayle (Hanrahan), of Middletown, RI; Jo-Ann Mernick and, her husband Bill Natale, of North Providence, RI; Paul Sollecito of Lincoln, RI; Gerald Sollecito and his wife, Judy, of Glocester, RI; Robert Sollecito and his wife, Elaine, of Lincoln, RI; and the late Joseph Sollecito, who passed away as an infant. He will be sorely missed by his 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Nick is also survived by his sister, Stella Mainelli and her husband, Robert, of North Providence, RI; and also, numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and son, Nick is predeceased by his brothers and their spouses: Joseph Sollecito and wife, Margaret; and Michael Sollecito and his wife, Muriel; and son-in-law, Steven Mernick.
Nick's family would like to extend special thanks to all staff at Atria Lincoln Place, The Holiday Retirement and HopeHealth Hospice for their unfailing companionship and compassionate care.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Nick's Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Nick's memory may be made to HopeHealth Hospice, directly at https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/. For online guestbook and service updates, visit https://www.marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020