|
|
MAINELLI, NICOLA
101, just 10 days shy of 102, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on November 5, 2019.
He was the beloved husband of Santa (Alessandro) Mainelli, they would have celebrated their 75th anniversary on December 2nd. Born in Providence and grew up on Federal Hill, he was a son of the late Nicola and Filomena (Vendetti) Mainelli.
Nick was the beloved father of Donna M. Brigida and her husband Michael, Barbara A. Ambrosino and her husband Salvatore; grandfather of Ali Brigida; great-grandfather of Sarina Resto; brother of Julio Mainelli and his wife Evelyn. He was the brother of the late Josephine Zampino, Felix Mainelli, Minnie Cook, Nancy Mainelli, Fanny Testa, Lena Paolantonio and Jenny Canzone. He also leaves his fur-grandchild Sergio.
Nick served in the U.S. Army Air Corp during WWII from 1942-1945. He worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service at the turnkey location for 30 years.
A special thank you to Dr. David Dosa of the VA and to his caretakers Mary Ann Sorrentino, Andrea Grimley and the entire group at Hope Hospice.
Visitation and funeral will be held Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PONTARELLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Pius V Church, Eaton Street, Providence. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For full obituary visit, pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 6, 2019