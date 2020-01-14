|
|
VIOLET, NICOLE
50, passed away at home after a long illness. Born in Providence, she was a beloved daughter of Gail (Cahalan) Conley, and Henry "Bud" Violet; beloved step-daughter of Dr. Patrick T. Conley, and Gail A. (Grzych) Violet; loving sister of Michaela C. Violet (Dr. Frank), Nicole was predeceased by her brothers, Lawrence Henry Violet and Bradford H. Violet an intrepid Providence Police Officer; loving aunt of Ashley Donnelly; niece of Arlene Violet and the late Alice Ann Freeman; cousin of Mark Freeman, Allison Herring, and Bethany Tracy. She is also survived by six step-siblings.
Before her illness, Nicole was known as a vivacious personality with great social skills that were evident from her youth as a cheerleader and basketball player for the teams at St. Pius School in Providence to her student activities at St. Mary's Bayview and La Salle Academy. Nicole maintained her interest in sports, especially as a fan of the Patriots and Notre Dame football. She cherished and cared for a succession of family dogs, loved to travel, attended many stage plays and concerts, was an avid reader, and was knowledgeable about local politics having been employed for a time by both the City of Providence and the State.
Nicole's bubbly personality led her to seek jobs in the hospitality industry, most notably as a flight attendant as an event coordinator for Patrick's Pier One Function Center and as a travel agent. She made several eventful visits abroad to Europe and to Southeast Asia with her mother and her aunt Arlene.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11 AM in St. Pius V Church, Eaton St., Providence. She will be buried in Bristol's Juniper Hill Cemetery. Visiting hours respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Avenue, Providence, RI 02908 will be appreciated. Information and condolences visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 14, 2020