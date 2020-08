Murtha, Nina B.Murtha, Nina B., 82, of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on August 23, 2020. She was the former wife of David Murtha.There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Nina Murtha on Friday, August 28th at 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 103 Pine Street, Pawtucket. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27th from 4 – 7 pm at the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. Please visit manningheffern.com for full obituary.