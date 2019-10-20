Home

Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6868
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home
45 Curson St
West Warwick, RI 02893
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
120 Legris Avenue
West Warwick, RI
Noel Dorothy T. Noel Roger "Dot" (LaBelle) A. Obituary
NOEL, ROGER A., NOEL, DOROTHY T. "DOT" (LaBELLE)
Roger A. Noel passed away on October 9, 2019. His wife Dorothy T. "Dot" passed away on October 10, 2019.
Father and mother of Steven R. Noel and wife, Yvonne and Cynthia L. Plaziak and husband, Michael. Visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 am in Christ the King Church, 120 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Full obituary and condolences, potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
