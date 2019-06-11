|
COLONE, NOELLA M. (FONTAINE)
90, Of Warwick passed away in O'Brien, Fl. on May 1, 2019 while staying with one of her daughters. A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Colone and later in life the wife of the late Robert Coppola.
Born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Eugenie (Tetreault) Fontaine.
Noella enjoyed life to the fullest and always gave back to her community. Beside her years as a real estate broker Noella loved to sing and dance. When she entered a room you always knew she was present.
She leaves four daughters, Francine McVay and her husband Ernest Howard of Riverside, Denise Teklinsky and her husband Paul of Westerly, Noella Roberts and her husband Phil of O'Brien, Fl., and Marion Page and her husband Kenneth of Warwick, a foster son Anthony Fiorentino and his wife Sue of Bradenton, Fl, a brother Edouard Fontaine of St. Petersburg, Fl and two sisters Jeannette Peterson of Torrance, Ca. and the late Constance Barlow, four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 11, 2019
