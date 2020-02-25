|
HURLEY, NORA F.
83, died Sunday in St Antoine in Smithfield. Born in County Cork, Ireland, she was the daughter of the late John T. and Ellen (Manning) Hurley, she was a Providence resident for over 50 years.
She worked for the former Fleet Bank for many years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph church in Providence.
She leaves two sisters: Eileen Parlange of Ithaca, NY and Anne Lehane of Ireland and was sister of the late Timothy Hurley
The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 from the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 in St. Joseph Church, Hope St. Providence. Burial will be in St Francis Cemetery. Calling hours are omitted. Donations in her memory may be made to St Joseph Church
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 25, 2020