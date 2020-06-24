Nora Legault
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THIRD ANNIVERSARY June 24, 2017 NORA T. LEGAULT Three years have passed and our hearts are still broken. I do not believe they will ever heal completely. You were such an important part of our lives. As your husband I know my life will never be the same and I am sure your children, grandchildren, relatives, and friends feel the same way. We love you, we miss you and are so lonely without you. Our love will live forever. I Love You Mommy ART, TERI AND PAT


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 24, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved