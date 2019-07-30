Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nora Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nora Weaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nora Weaver Obituary
WEAVER, NORA
95, passed away July 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald Weaver. Born in Independence, WV she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Sopuch) Swajnos.
She is survived by her son Rodney Weaver (Mary Anne) of East Greenwich and two granddaughters, Caroline Weaver of Miami, FL and Kathryn Weaver of East Greenwich.
Her funeral and burial will take place in Morgantown, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Monongalia General Hospital's Angel Fund, www.mongeneral.com/main/donate-angel-fund
Published in The Providence Journal on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.