WEAVER, NORA
95, passed away July 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald Weaver. Born in Independence, WV she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Sopuch) Swajnos.
She is survived by her son Rodney Weaver (Mary Anne) of East Greenwich and two granddaughters, Caroline Weaver of Miami, FL and Kathryn Weaver of East Greenwich.
Her funeral and burial will take place in Morgantown, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Monongalia General Hospital's Angel Fund, www.mongeneral.com/main/donate-angel-fund
Published in The Providence Journal on July 30, 2019