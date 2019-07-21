|
|
Pfeiffer, Norah
85, of North Kingstown, passed peacefully on July 11. Norah was an elementary school educator and a talented artist. Born in New York City where her art studies began at Washington Irving, the Pratt Institute and Cooper Union, she later earned degrees from Emanuel College in Boston and Rhode Island College. Norah worked as an artist for Norcross Greeting Cards and as an educator in the Providence School District. Her art was shown throughout Rhode Island. She received awards from the Portsmouth Art Guild, South County Art Association, Warwick Art Museum and Wickford Art Association. Her work was also featured in the Letter Arts Review's annual international competition. Norah was a gentle soul who showed genuine interest in and concern for all she met. She was a lover of animals and nature. Norah touched many lives and will be sincerely missed. Donations in Norah's memory may be made to The Nature Conservancy or The North Kingstown Animal Shelter Support Foundation.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 21, 2019