Norberto Augusto Conde
CONDE, NORBERTO AUGUSTO
91, of East Providence, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
He was the husband of Maria O. (Evangelho) Conde.
Born in Angra, Terceira, Azores, he was a son of the late Alvaro and Maria (Adelaide) Conde.
Mr. Conde was a communicant of Saint Martha's Church. He worked in the shipping department for Carol Cable for 22 years before retiring in 1992 and had previously worked as a machine operator for American Insulated Wire. He was a member of the Uniao Beneficente Portuguese Club and the Amigos de Terceira Club in Pawtucket.
Besides his wife he leaves many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late David M. Conde, Adalgiza M. Conde and brother of the late Fernanda Farinha, Lourdes Fontes and Gabriella Lourence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 4, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Martha's Church, Pawtucket Avenue. Burial will be private. Arrangements by the Perry-McStay Funeral Home.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Martha's Church
Funeral services provided by
Perry-McStay Funeral Home Inc
2555 Pawtucket Ave
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-3885
