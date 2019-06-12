MAZZIE, NOREEN F. (O'BRIEN)

75, of Salem Ave., Cranston, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the home of her daughter Samantha surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Geraldine (Knapp) O'Brien.

Noreen was a teacher for 38 years with the Coventry Public Schools and later for 12 years at St. Rose of Lima in Warwick before retiring. She enjoyed reading and spending time at the beach.

She was the devoted mother of Kira E. Mazzie of Watertown, MA, Rebecca A. Ansaldi and her husband Richard of Narragansett and Samantha M. Mazzie and her fiance Nicholas Brown of North Providence; loving grandmother of Zachery, Elijah, Braden and Cooper; and dear sister of Michaela Raff and her husband Barry of PA, Erin Maynard and her husband Lionel of West Warwick, Patrick O'Brien and his wife Mary of MA and the late Timothy O'Brien and his wife Maureen of West Warwick. Noreen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday, June 14th at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.