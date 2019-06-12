The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
237 Garden Hills Dr.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Noreen F. (O'Brien) Mazzie

Noreen F. (O'Brien) Mazzie Obituary
MAZZIE, NOREEN F. (O'BRIEN)
75, of Salem Ave., Cranston, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the home of her daughter Samantha surrounded by her loving family. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of the late Walter and Geraldine (Knapp) O'Brien.
Noreen was a teacher for 38 years with the Coventry Public Schools and later for 12 years at St. Rose of Lima in Warwick before retiring. She enjoyed reading and spending time at the beach.
She was the devoted mother of Kira E. Mazzie of Watertown, MA, Rebecca A. Ansaldi and her husband Richard of Narragansett and Samantha M. Mazzie and her fiance Nicholas Brown of North Providence; loving grandmother of Zachery, Elijah, Braden and Cooper; and dear sister of Michaela Raff and her husband Barry of PA, Erin Maynard and her husband Lionel of West Warwick, Patrick O'Brien and his wife Mary of MA and the late Timothy O'Brien and his wife Maureen of West Warwick. Noreen is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Friday, June 14th at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston at 10 a.m. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019
