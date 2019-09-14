|
DiLIBERO, NORMA A.
90, of North Providence, RI passed away on September 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Joseph L. DiLibero for 44 years. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Concetta (Cicerchia) Piccirilli of Barrington, RI.
Norma was a proud Rhode Island College graduate and served as a Trustee on the Board for many years. She was instrumental in starting the League of Women Voters in North Providence and sat on the Board of Directors at the Franciscan Missionaries of Mary, Salvatore Mancini Senior Center and North Providence Conservation Commission. Norma was a founding member of the North Providence Chamber of Commerce and in her early years, worked for the late Senator John O. Pastore. Norma, along with her husband, was a co-founder of the East Providence Emergency Room and Optical Care Ltd.
She was the devoted mother of Joseph DiLibero Jr. (Nancy Corelli), Thomas DiLibero,
Dr. Norma-Ann Swenson (Robert), Ann Mary DeAngelis (Joseph), Marisa Rizzo (Gabriel) and the late David DiLibero. She was a loving Nana to Julia, Eliza and Benjamin DeAngelis and Martine, Sophie and Camille Rizzo. Norma was the sister to the late Alphonse Piccirilli.
Norma will be remembered for her dedication and devotion to her family and friends, her vivacious spirit, and her insatiable sense of adventure.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, September 18th at 9am at the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am at The Franciscan Missionaries of Mary Chapel at 399 Fruit Hill Avenue, North Providence. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Del Campo Cemetery, Barrington. Visitation Tuesday, September 17th 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Rhode Island College Foundation/DiLibero Scholarship Fund, 600 Mt. Pleasant Avenue, Providence, RI 02908. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019