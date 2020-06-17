Norma A. (Tiberio) Masi
MASI, NORMA A. (TIBERIO)
86, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born and raised in Providence, R.I. and resided in North Providence since 1965. She was the only child and loving daughter of Philip and Antonetta (Ricci) Tiberio. She grew up among a very large number of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Norma leaves behind her loving husband Ernest J. Masi, Jr. with whom she shared her life for 61 cherished years. Together they spent their many happy days raising their family of five children and enjoying time with their six grandchildren. She was a faithful and devoted daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Norma lived her life in commitment to family and was selflessly focused on everyone around her. She lived by example in promoting her signature values of commitment, hard work, education, Catholic faith, and kindness. Her life-long friends and extended family will miss her thoughtful disposition.
Norma is survived by her five loving children whom she loved dearly and was so proud of, Susan K. Votolato and her husband Alfred of Smithfield; Laurie A. Villucci and her husband Robert of North Providence; Robert J. Masi and his wife Melissa of Chatham, MA.; Doreen J. Bolster and her husband Jon of North Kingstown; and James W. Masi and his wife Juli of Middleboro, MA.
Norma was the cherished grandmother of six wonderful grandchildren that will miss her dearly. Allison Masi, David Masi, Michael Villucci, Brittany Bolster, Brandon Bolster, and Brooke Bolster.
Norma looked forward to her Monday night card game playing with her infamous group of six which played together for over 35 years. Additionally, she enjoyed playing poker with her Friday night group at the senior housing in Centredale.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 20,2020 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI. Visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Anthony Kitchen Ministry, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, R.I. 02904. For on-line condolences, visit NardolilloFH.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 17, 2020
I will miss our tea chats or chats by our lawns, a wonderful friend and confidante. Joan
Mr.& Mrs. James Marasco
Neighbor
June 17, 2020
Ernie, so sorry to hear of your loss. May she Rest In Peace. God Bless.

Your friend,
Gino DiCarlo
Gino DiCarlo
Friend
June 17, 2020
Ernie and Family, I'm so sorry to hear of the passing of your wife Norma. At times like these hold on to your memories of her and she will always be close to your heart. Sympathies and heartfelt condolences. Maureen Alexander (BCBSRI)
Maureen Alexander
Coworker
June 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I worked with Norma many years ago at Travelers Insurance Company and have corresponded with her over the years keeping up with each other. She was a lovely person and she loved her family very much. I will miss her.
Carol Brenek Fontaine
Friend
