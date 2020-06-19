Or Copy this URL to Share

86, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She spent her final days in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Norma was born and raised in Providence, R.I. and resided in North Providence since 1965. She was the only child and loving daughter of Philip and Antonetta (Ricci) Tiberio. She grew up among a very large number of beloved aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Norma leaves behind her loving husband Ernest J. Masi, Jr. with whom she shared her life for 61 cherished years. Together they spent their many happy days raising their family of five children and enjoying time with their six grandchildren. She was a faithful and devoted daughter, wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. Norma lived her life in commitment to family and was selflessly focused on everyone around her. She lived by example in promoting her signature values of commitment, hard work, education, Catholic faith, and kindness. Her life-long friends and extended family will miss her thoughtful disposition.

Norma is survived by her five loving children whom she loved dearly and was so proud of, Susan K. Votolato and her husband Alfred of Smithfield; Laurie A. Villucci and her husband Robert of North Providence; Robert J. Masi and his wife Melissa of Chatham, MA.; Doreen J. Bolster and her husband Jon of North Kingstown; and James W. Masi and his wife Juli of Middleboro, MA.

Norma was the cherished grandmother of six wonderful grandchildren that will miss her dearly. Allison Masi, David Masi, Michael Villucci, Brittany Bolster, Brandon Bolster, and Brooke Bolster.

Norma looked forward to her Monday night card game playing with her infamous group of six which played together for over 35 years. Additionally, she enjoyed playing poker with her Friday night group at the senior housing in Centredale.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 20,2020 at 10 am in St. Anthony Church, 1413 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, RI. Visiting hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Anthony Kitchen Ministry, 5 Gibbs Street, North Providence, R.I. 02904. For on-line condolences, visit

