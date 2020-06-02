Winquist (Barricelli), Norma A.

77, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family after a long illness. She was the wife of Carl A. Winquist, Police Chief, City of East Providence, Retired.

Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Doris (Conley) Barricelli. Mrs. Winquist was a teacher's aide for the East Providence School Department before retiring. She also volunteered for several different organizations.

Besides her husband she leaves two children, Col. Michael J. Winquist, Police Chief, City of Cranston and his wife Andrea, Lynn A. Winquist and the late Brian M. Winquist. She also leaves close to her heart her grandsons Cameron and Dane.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Brendan's Church, 60 Turner Avenue, Riverside. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 would be deeply appreciated.



