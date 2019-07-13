|
PORCARO, NORMA C., (HUTCHINSON)
85, of West Warwick, passed away at RI Hospital on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 64 years to the late Charles E. Porcaro. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Jeannette Hutchinson.
She is survived by her loving children, Christine Petrarca and her husband John of West Greenwich, Lisa Faraone and her husband Valentino of Coventry, David Porcaro and his wife Lisa of Glocester, Mari Bianco of Coventry, Michael Porcaro and his wife Lynn of Wisconsin, John Porcaro and his wife Tatjana of Coventry; and the late Charles E. Porcaro, Jr and his wife Julia; fourteen cherished grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Norma was a lifelong gardener and was a member and past president of the Meshanticut Garden Club. She enjoyed painting, creating floral arrangements, was an avid reader, and was a Eucharistic Minister at both St. Joseph's Church and Kent Hospital.
Her funeral will be Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 8:45 am from the IANNOTTI Funeral Home, 415 Washington Street (Rte.117), Coventry, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Joseph's Church, West Warwick. Interment to follow at RI Veteran's Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are Monday 4:00 to 7:00 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 13, 2019