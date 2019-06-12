|
|
WARD, NORMA I. (KATULA)
age 84, of Warwick, died peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Warwick. She was the loving wife of the late Paul A. Ward, Sr.
Born in Lisbon Falls, Maine, a daughter of the late Michael J. and Mary M. (Kochzius) Katula, she lived in Warwick for more than 50 years. She graduated from Morse High School in Bath, Maine. She served as a W.A.V.E in the U.S. Navy.
A caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Norma will be remembered for her kindness, and dedication to the church. She was a communicant of St. William Church until its closing, and a present member of St. Timothy Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her four children: Paul A. Ward, Jr. (Patricia) of Exeter, Mary L. Azzarello (Mark) of Collierville, TN, Kathleen Ward-Bowen (Carl) of Exeter, and William M. Ward (Megan) of Jericho, VT. She was the loving grandmother to Caroline, Mark, Georgia, Laura, Kyla and Taylor. She was the sister of the late Richard Katula, Evelyn Katula and Phyllis Bartlett. Her brother Bryce Katula, of Boise, Idaho, survives her.
Her funeral will be held on Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m. from the Barrett & Cotter Funeral Home, 1328 Warwick Avenue, Spring Green, Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Timothy Church, 1799 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in her memory to the Sunny View Nursing Home Patient Activities Fund, 83 Corona St., Warwick, RI 02886, or to the Warwick Public Library, Norwood Branch, c/o 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick, RI 02889, would be greatly appreciated. www.barrettandcotter.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 12, 2019