CROFT, NORMA J. (Jackson)
passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at a very young 90. She resided in Cranston, RI and formerly West Palm Beach, Florida.
She was the devoted wife of the late Bud Croft for 64 memorable and blessed years. And she was predeceased by her parents Mildred and Clifford Jackson and her recently departed brother, Cliff Jackson.
She leaves a son, Buddy Croft and a daughter in law, Shelly with whom she shared a wonderful relationship. She was the much loved "Little Nanny" to her four grandchildren, Keith Croft and his wife Kerri, Kerri Sears and her husband Dustin, Kristen Hawksley and husband Jake, Karli Pizzuti and husband Joe.
She was much loved "Nanny" to her eleven treasured great-grandchildren to which she had a vibrant and fun loving relationship. Ava, Aidyn, Rheanna, Caden, Lilyana, Jacoby, Camden, Capri, Amaya, Kora and Cole, who will always be her "Little Munchkins".
She was a special Auntie to Karen Ritchie, Jack and Karyn Jackson and Jeanne Jackson.
She leaves behind many treasured relatives, friends, and caring neighbors, especially her best friend of eighty years, Isobel Lafazia.
She experienced a beautiful life with Bud and Buddy living in the Edgewood Section of Cranston, where she made lifelong friends and everlasting memories.
In her later years, she and Bud enjoyed wintering in West Palm Beach but always returning home for family vacations in Falmouth, North Conway and Disney where her favorite ride was "It's a Small World" or any other place her grandchildren and great-grandchildren happened to be as they were the ones that kept her going strong and kept that twinkle in her eye.
She enjoyed attending or discussing their school events, dance recitals, sporting events, running errands with them, their daily visits as well as phone calls, text and Facetime.
She was an active and vibrant 90 year young Nanny her entire life; just several months ago enjoying the Annual Croft Family Christmas Dinner and recently celebrating her 90th birthday with family, friends and relatives.
She was a devoted and prayerful Catholic who loved attending weekly mass and praying the rosary.
While Nanny has gone home to be with the Lord to be reunited with Poppy, she will remain forever in the hearts of her "Little Munchkins" and her family until we meet again.
Due to current health protocol, her funeral and burial are private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020