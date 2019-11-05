|
KILBURN WILSON, NORMA J.
85, died on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Saint Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Mildred (Leonard) Lowe. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Mason P. Wilson, Jr. for 26 years.
Norma worked for the West Warwick School Department as a teacher at Maisie Quinn Elementary School until her retirement. Following her retirement, she and Mason became snowbirds and spent winters in Punta Gorda, FL for at least 20 years. She was an avid and award-winning quilter throughout her life. A dedicated member of First Baptist Church in Wickford, she was very involved with friends and events at the church. She also loved spending time with her lifelong, childhood friends.
She is survived by her step-son: Daniel A. Wilson; daughter-in-law: Lisa Wilson; grandchildren: Mason P. Wilson IV and his wife Meg, and Kirsten Wilson Woolf and her husband Eric; two great-grandchildren: Mason Wilson V and Madelynn Wilson; niece: Kathy Nickerson; and many great nieces and nephews. Aside from her husband, she is predeceased by her step-son: Mason P. Wilson III; and her siblings: Robert Lowe and Janice Lowe.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 6 from 4 to 7 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI. Funeral service will be Thursday, November 7 at 10 am at First Baptist Church-Wickford, 44 Main Street, North Kingstown, RI. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to Canonicus Camp & Conference Center, 54 Exeter Road, Exeter, RI 02822. Condolences at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 5, 2019