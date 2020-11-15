BERT, NORMA L. (CODA)
95, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was the devoted wife of the late Francis L. Bert. They were married for 44 years until his passing. Born in Wilkenson, West Virginia to the late Settimo and Gemma (Giordinetti) Coda. She was one of six children.
Norma worked for the State of Rhode Island for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1987, where she served as the past president of her union. A 67 year resident of Johnston, Norma served as a board member for the Johnston Senior Center. Norma also was active in her community serving Meals on Wheels to her local Johnston residents. Norma also served as a member of the Silver Hair Legislation. She always looked forward to her large family gatherings and would often say, "I did this, Frank and I created this." She loved to make raviolis with her family where she was known as the supervisor. In her leisurely time you could often find Norma knitting slipper socks for the family.
She is survived by her five children, Pamela Golotto (Thomas), Patricia Marcaccio (Steven), Paula Mastronardi, Maria Turner, and Michael Bert. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Deanna, Donna, Steven (Jessica), Michelle, Brandon, Matthew, Danielle (Kurt), Jon, Jacob, Samantha, and Cooper as well as her great-grandchildren Gia and Brock. She was the sister of the late Enfa Manetti, Rose Melino, Sandrino Coda, Elma Iannazzi and Ines Catanzaro.
At the request of Norma, there will be no visitation and her funeral Mass will be private. A livestream of her Mass will be shown on Tuesday at 10:00am via the Nardolillo Funeral Home Facebook page: www.Facebook.com/nardolillofh
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Beacon Hospice, 1 Catamore Blvd., East Providence, RI 02914 OR American Cancer Society
, 931 Jefferson Blvd, Suite # 3004, Warwick, RI 02886. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.