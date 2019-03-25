The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose & Clement Parish
Norma M. (Cicerchia) Mastroianni Obituary
MASTROIANNI, NORMA M. (CICERCHIA)
81, of Warwick, passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Giuseppe Mastroianni.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Michaelangelo and Margaret (Geremia) Cicerchia.
Norma was a senior clerk typist for the State of RI-MHRH for 25 years before retiring.
She was the devoted mother of John M. Mastroianni and his wife Holly of Cape Coral, FL and Joseph A. Mastroianni and his husband Steven Mastroianni – Viscomi of Orlando, FL; loving grandmother of Marianna Deignan, and Giuseppe Mastroianni and loving great-grandmother of Talia Mastroianni and Julia Rose Deignan. She was the dear sister of Jeane Desrosiers of Cumberland and Marguerite Cicerchia of Warwick.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rose & Clement Parish on Wednesday March 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Burial will be private.
Visiting hours are Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave. Cranston.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: St. Rose & Clement Parish 111 Long St. Warwick, RI 02886 or P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
