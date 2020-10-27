1/1
Norma Mildred Shiel
Shiel, Norma Mildred
88, of Warwick, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice in Providence. Born in Nanticoke, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander and Mildred (Poskosky) Golembeski.
Norma was a Graduate of Johnson & Wales Business School and went on to work as a Hairdresser. She served as a member of the Broad St. PTA and as Treasurer for the Sparrow Pt. I Tenant Association. She was an avid artist and creative person.
She is survived by her beloved children, Thomas P. Shiel and his wife Alice of Warwick, Catherine Shiel and her spouse Luz Borrero of Atlanta, GA, Kevin R. Shiel of Johnston, Sheila Shiel Fundaburk and her husband William of Camarillo, CA and Bonnie Jean Cotter and her husband Edward of Chepatchet, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was the former wife of the late Alfred M. Shiel and sister of the late Richard Golembeski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Interment will be private.
Due to COVID 19, Health and Safety Regulations will be in effect.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 are greatly appreciated.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org

Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
