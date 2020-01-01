Home

St Robert Bellarmine Parish
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI 02919
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
8:45 AM
A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home
200 Hawkins St
Providence, RI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
1804 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
Norma (Haronian) Mosca Obituary
MOSCA, NORMA (HARONIAN)
91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was married for 51 years to the late Angelo (Jerry) Mosca, Jr., daughter of the late N. Harry Haronian and Mary J. (Healy) Haronian.
Norma is survived by her six children, Gerald A. (Diane) Mosca, Stephen J. (Linda) Mosca, Leslie M. (Randy) Balterman, Carolyn L. Lepore, Angelo A. (Stephanie) Mosca III, and Michael H. (Alison) Mosca. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Norma graduated in the first class of Salve Regina College (University). She was employed as a cartographer with the Army Map Service in RI and Washington, D.C. Her special interests were oil painting, reading, choir and crossword puzzles.
Norma was the sister of the late Howard R., N. Harry and
Frederick Haronian.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 8:45am from the A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St., Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 1804 Atwood Ave., Johnston RI 02919. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours Friday 5-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, St. Robert Bellarmine Church. marianiandson.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020
