MARCANTONIO, NORMA R. (TURCHETTA)

85, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Arthur Marcantonio. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John and Antonetta (Santangelo) Turchetta.

Norma was the owner/operator of Johnny's Oil and Heating / Major Oil for over 40 years, continuing the family business. She was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bartholomew Church and a member of the Daughters of Isabella, and serving as President of the St. Bart's School Mothers Club.

Norma is survived by her loving children, Lynne Paquette and her husband John of Warwick, David Marcantonio of Cranston and Steven Marcantonio of Johnston; cherished grandchildren, Gio Jessie, Steven Jr., and Stephanie; dear siblings, Dorothy Macksoud of Cranston and Dr. John Turchetta of Warwick. She is also survived by her dear friend and co-worker Nicole Fiore.

Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Tuesday at 9:45 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 OR St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence, RI 02909. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary