ADAMS, Norman "Bud"
Norman J. "Bud" Adams, 86, of Riverside, RI, passed away from cancer on April 7, 2020 at Miriam Hospital.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, June R. (Grime) Adams; five sons and families: Joseph and Donna of Barrington, RI and children Jared and Joshua; Jeff and Kim of Longmeadow, MA and children Kristen, Brian and Eric; Jason and former wife Patricia of Barrington, RI and children Frances, Jack and Joseph; James and Terry of Douglas, MA and child Jonathan; and Jerauld and Sara of Providence, RI and children Audrey, Hugh, Hope, and Miles.
Bud was born in Norwich, CT on May 17, 1933. He was the son of the late Bertha and Joseph Adams and predeceased by his sister, Barbara Grybowski.
After graduating from Norwich Free Academy, Bud entered the Navy, earned his Dolphins, and proudly served on the Nautilus, the first US nuclear-powered submarine. He graduated from Bryant College in Providence, RI in 1958 with a BS in Finance and Accounting. In 1960 he joined Connecticut Light and Power Company in Berlin, CT as an internal auditor. In 1965 he joined the Hartford National Bank and Trust Co. as the Manager of Area Development Department. In 1967 he joined the Rhode Island Development Council as Assistant Chief of Business and Industry. During this time he continued his education attending the University of Rhode Island Marine Affairs graduate program in 1969 and 1970 and the Industrial Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma, graduating in 1971 and becoming a Certified Economic Developer. In 1975 Bud formed North American Industries, his own business of manufacturing companies and industrial real estate.
Bud credits his business success to his interest in people. His philosophy was his ICS theory, that Integrity, Character, and Sincerity are the personality traits needed for success in business.
Bud loved visiting many of the Rhode Island beaches and Cable Beach in New Providence, The Bahamas. He was known to always have a bathing suit, towel and beach chair in the trunk of his car if the opportunity arose.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control, the family will hold a Catholic mass of remembrance, and Bud will be buried at Forest Chapel Cemetery in Barrington, RI. Should you want to make a donation to Providence VA Medical Center in his memory you can e-donate online at https://www.providence.va.gov/giving/index.asp or mail a check to Providence VA Medical Center - voluntary services, 830 Chalkstone Ave., Providence, RI 02908. Please put in the memo field of the check, "In memory of Norman Adams." Please visit Smithmason.com for online condolences
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 12, 2020