KALEN, NORMAN B.
88, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Glenna (Vare) Kalen for 64 years. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, the son of the late Carl Gustaf Kalen and Teresa (Ballantyne) Kalen. Norman was an investor; a member of the Pt. Judith Country Club; the Dunes Club and the North-South Bowling Club. Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Alexander Kalen and his wife Gaby of Venezuela and David Kalen and his wife Patty of Wakefield and five grandchildren, Alexander, Cristina, David, Norman and Guillermo. He was the father of the late Leslie Kalen. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Avery-Storti Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 27, 2019