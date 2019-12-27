Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Kalen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman B. Kalen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman B. Kalen Obituary
KALEN, NORMAN B.
88, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home. He was the husband of Glenna (Vare) Kalen for 64 years. Born in Caracas, Venezuela, the son of the late Carl Gustaf Kalen and Teresa (Ballantyne) Kalen. Norman was an investor; a member of the Pt. Judith Country Club; the Dunes Club and the North-South Bowling Club. Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Alexander Kalen and his wife Gaby of Venezuela and David Kalen and his wife Patty of Wakefield and five grandchildren, Alexander, Cristina, David, Norman and Guillermo. He was the father of the late Leslie Kalen. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements by Avery-Storti Funeral Home.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -