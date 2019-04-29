The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Norman Benoit
Norman F. Benoit

Norman F. Benoit Obituary
BENOIT, NORMAN F.
,83, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Center in Providence, RI. He was the husband of the late Ann L. (Gibson) Benoit. Born in Greenville, NH, he was the son of the late Albert O. and Ida (Brouillette) Benoit and a long-time resident of Cumberland RI.
Norman was one of thirteen children and came from humble beginnings which shaped him to be the type of man he was today. He enjoyed the simple pleasures and had a positive attitude towards life in general. Norman had a career in sales and worked for both Cardis Furniture and Anderson Little. He was past president of the Chimney Hill housing association in Cumberland and would host several holidays playing the piano and having sing-alongs, all while dressed up in various costumes. In his younger days, Norm had also played the French horn with the Red Devils Marching Band.
He is survived by two daughters: Ann-Marie Lefebvre and her husband Normand of West Greenwich, RI and Karen Tanguay and her husband Craig of TN; two grandchildren: Maeghan A. Lefebvre of Boston, MA and Michaela A. Lefebvre of Brooklyn, NY; six siblings: Lucille Karaniuk of Cumberland, RI, Vivian Powell of Findlay, OH, Eva Ouellette of North Windham, CT, Yvonne Brown of Findlay, OH, Jeanette Landry of Cumberland, RI, and Paul Benoit of Toms River, NJ and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by six siblings: Teresa Jodoin, Rita McGill, Roland N. Benoit, Albert H. Benoit, Loretta Bergeron and Irene Dupre.
A Catholic Prayer Service will take place at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick, RI on Wednesday, May 1 at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be private. Reception to follow. Calling hours will be Tuesday, April 30 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Remembrances may be made at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019
