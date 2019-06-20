Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Westgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman I. Westgate


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Norman I. Westgate Obituary
Westgate, Norman I.
Westgate, Norman I., of Rumford formerly of Pawtucket, RI, passed away on June 16, 2019.Husband of the late Barbara A. Westgate, father of Melinda Spindler and her husband John of Norwood, and grandfather of Jack and Nicholas Spindler of Norwood. Brother of Vance E. Westgate and his wife Judith of Pawtucket, RI. Norman was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norman was the son of the late Vernon and Edith (Evans) Westgate. He was a proud graduate of East High School, Pawtucket, RI, Class of 1951. Norman proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict working in radio while stationed in Greenland.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 21st from 9:00am-10:00am in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood, followed by a prayer service at 11:30am and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 550 Wampanoag Trail, Riverside, RI 02915. Kindly consider making a donation in memory of Norman to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Volunteer Department, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gillooly Funeral Home
Download Now