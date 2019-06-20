|
|
Westgate, Norman I.
Westgate, Norman I., of Rumford formerly of Pawtucket, RI, passed away on June 16, 2019.Husband of the late Barbara A. Westgate, father of Melinda Spindler and her husband John of Norwood, and grandfather of Jack and Nicholas Spindler of Norwood. Brother of Vance E. Westgate and his wife Judith of Pawtucket, RI. Norman was also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norman was the son of the late Vernon and Edith (Evans) Westgate. He was a proud graduate of East High School, Pawtucket, RI, Class of 1951. Norman proudly served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean conflict working in radio while stationed in Greenland.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, June 21st from 9:00am-10:00am in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, Norwood, followed by a prayer service at 11:30am and interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 550 Wampanoag Trail, Riverside, RI 02915. Kindly consider making a donation in memory of Norman to the Rhode Island Veterans Home, Volunteer Department, 480 Metacom Ave., Bristol, RI 02809.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 20, 2019