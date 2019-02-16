The Providence Journal Obituaries
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco's Church
Johnston, RI
View Map
Norman J. Charpentier Obituary
CHARPENTIER, NORMAN J.
89, of Johnston, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Cortland Place in Greenville. He was the beloved husband of the late Gilda C. (Ricci) Charpentier. Norman worked for Speidel in the chain department for many years and was an Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War. He was a communicant of St. Rocco's Church for over 60 years.
He is survived by his two daughters Lucia E. Greenhalgh and her husband James, Sr. of Johnston, and Noreen J. Dussault and her husband Guy of West Warwick. Norman was the cherished grandfather of James Greenhalgh, Jr., Jason Greenhalgh, LuAnn Edwards, Thomas Farley, Jr., Corey Farley, Danielle and Rebecca Dussault. He was also the great grandfather of seven. Norman was the dear brother of Edmund Charpentier of FL, and the late Francis Charpentier, Emma Rogers, Mae Fenton, and Ann David.
His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Rocco's Church, Johnston at 10 a.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Sunday from 4-8 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
