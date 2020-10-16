NERO, NORMAN L.
85, of Johnston RI passed away October 13, 2020. He leaves behind his beloved wife Esther (Procaccianti) Nero of 54 years.
He is survived by his loving children, Aldo Merlino and wife Gina, Sandra Merlino and Robbin Marsland and husband Patrick. He was Papa to Kami, Natalie, Jason, Gabriel, Aimee and Zachary and great grandfather of seven.
He enjoyed playing cards and was a faithful fan of the Patriots. Spending time with his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him much joy!
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Domenico and Angelina (Audina) Nero and preceded in death by seven siblings.
Norman was a printer for many years in Fall River and later worked for his family's business, D. Palmieri's Bakery till he retired.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston on Saturday October 17th at 10:00 am. Social distancing, masks and occupancy restrictions will be observed in church. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted and his burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906. For online condolences go to Legacy.com
.