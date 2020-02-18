|
O'BRIEN, NORMAN, "OBIE"
78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Dolores (Ruggieri) O'Brien. They were happily married for 54 years. He was the devoted father to Steven O'Brien and his wife Susan, Kellie Costa and her husband Preston, and Lynne Pilderian and her husband Thomas. He was a cherished and proud "Poppy" to Steven and Katie O'Brien, and Taylor, Rachel and Tommy Pilderian. He was the son of the late Rita and Bill Cornell and brother of the late Barbara Enright. He was a favorite uncle to many nieces and nephews. He worked in the floor covering business until his retirement. Norman was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an outstanding athlete and enjoyed playing tennis and golf. His true passion was playing senior softball with his best buddies on the National Champion Cozy Grill team. Norman was a kind and gentle man who was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10am in Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. His life will be celebrated with VISITING HOURS on Thursday from 4-8pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020