O'NEILL FUNERAL HOME - CUMBERLAND
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
(401) 658-1155
Norman Robert
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation location:
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral location:
3102 Mendon Rd.
Cumberland, RI 02864
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint John Vianney Church
3609 Diamond Hill Road
Cumberland, RI
Norman O. Robert Obituary
ROBERT, NORMAN O.
77, of Cumberland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Saturday, September 7, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Prudence (Morrissette) Robert. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Alphie and Germaine (Blais) Robert. Norman was a Navy veteran. He was an avid bike rider, cribbage player, and enjoyed spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Michael Robert and his fiancée Grace Soares, Nancy Dooley and her husband John, and Joy Drohan and her husband Patrick, his brother, Paul Robert, and six grandchildren. The funeral will be held Thursday at 9AM from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM in Saint John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. Burial with military honors will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Relatives and friends are invited. Visiting hours Wednesday from 4-7PM in the O'Neill Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Providence, RI, 02906, in memory of Norman, would be appreciated.www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 10, 2019
